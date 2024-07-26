Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) by 101.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,670 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRMK. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Trustmark in the fourth quarter worth about $12,572,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Trustmark in the fourth quarter worth about $10,992,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Trustmark by 2,226.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 329,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,175,000 after acquiring an additional 314,937 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Trustmark in the fourth quarter worth about $8,215,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trustmark in the fourth quarter worth about $5,611,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRMK stock opened at $34.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.98 and a 200 day moving average of $28.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.75. Trustmark Co. has a twelve month low of $18.96 and a twelve month high of $35.13.

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $283.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.83 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 16.24%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trustmark Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.80%.

TRMK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Trustmark from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Trustmark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Trustmark from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

