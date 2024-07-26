Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.13. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a one year low of $16.96 and a one year high of $31.48. The firm has a market cap of $864.05 million, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Foundation Resource Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 369,134 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 48,035 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 54,786 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 12,322 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 1st quarter worth about $314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. It also operates a fleet of double-hull vessels, comprising of conventional tankers, LNG carriers, and suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

Featured Stories

