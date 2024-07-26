Twist Bioscience (TWST) to Release Earnings on Friday

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.79) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $75.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.70 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 31.61% and a negative net margin of 69.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Twist Bioscience to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Twist Bioscience Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:TWST opened at $57.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.12 and a beta of 1.80. Twist Bioscience has a 12 month low of $14.42 and a 12 month high of $60.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.14 and its 200 day moving average is $40.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TWST. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Guggenheim began coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Twist Bioscience currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on TWST

Insider Transactions at Twist Bioscience

In other news, CFO Adam Laponis sold 842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total value of $41,182.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,602 shares in the company, valued at $3,599,873.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider William Banyai sold 798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $29,629.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 345,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,816,830.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam Laponis sold 842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total value of $41,182.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,599,873.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,603 shares of company stock worth $886,642. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Twist Bioscience

(Get Free Report)

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.