UBS Group Increases Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target to $120.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on STX. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.94.

Seagate Technology Stock Down 5.1 %

Seagate Technology stock opened at $103.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.59 and a beta of 1.02. Seagate Technology has a 12-month low of $57.32 and a 12-month high of $113.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.91.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,030. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,030. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,074,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,531 shares of company stock valued at $3,592,946 in the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STX. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 81,627 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $6,969,000 after buying an additional 12,047 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 9,251 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

