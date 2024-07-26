UBS Group Lowers United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target to $159.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at UBS Group from $175.00 to $159.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.95.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of UPS stock opened at $127.08 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service has a fifty-two week low of $124.80 and a fifty-two week high of $189.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.91.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, Director William R. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,627.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of United Parcel Service

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 387,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,908,000 after purchasing an additional 44,721 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,148,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,676,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $578,053,000 after buying an additional 200,297 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $2,410,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 235.3% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 237,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,316,000 after buying an additional 166,557 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

