ULS Technology (LON:ULS) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $73.00

ULS Technology plc (LON:ULS – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 73 ($0.94) and traded as low as GBX 70 ($0.91). ULS Technology shares last traded at GBX 73 ($0.94), with a volume of 131,621 shares.

ULS Technology Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 73 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 73. The stock has a market capitalization of £47.36 million and a P/E ratio of 3.13.

ULS Technology Company Profile

ULS Technology plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and hosting of internet based software applications for legal and property services businesses in the United Kingdom. It provides software solutions that support online legal comparison services; and risk management and compliance consultancy services to solicitors and licensed conveyancers.

