Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Stake Decreased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI – Free Report) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,429 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,855 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ultralife were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ULBI. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Ultralife by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,082,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,381,000 after acquiring an additional 9,997 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ultralife by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 515,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Ultralife by 10.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 439,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ultralife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Ultralife by 7.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 31,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.68% of the company’s stock.

Ultralife Trading Down 4.0 %

Ultralife stock opened at $10.91 on Friday. Ultralife Co. has a 1 year low of $4.84 and a 1 year high of $13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 4.03. The firm has a market cap of $181.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ultralife ( NASDAQ:ULBI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Ultralife had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $41.93 million for the quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ULBI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ultralife from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Ultralife from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

About Ultralife

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium-ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

