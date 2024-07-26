UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Acquires 3,800 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 95.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Block were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Block alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Block by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,487,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,089,000 after purchasing an additional 87,826 shares in the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Block in the fourth quarter worth $157,021,000. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Block during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Block by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,192,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,799,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, &PARTNERS raised its position in shares of Block by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 8,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Block Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Block stock opened at $61.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.61 and a 200 day moving average of $70.48. The company has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.52. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $87.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.32. Block had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down from $62.00) on shares of Block in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Block in a report on Monday, June 24th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Block from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Block from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Block from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Block currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Block

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 2,500 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,048 shares in the company, valued at $6,443,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,048 shares in the company, valued at $6,443,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,278 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $91,070.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 93,337 shares in the company, valued at $6,651,194.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,173 shares of company stock worth $9,363,222 in the last three months. 10.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Block

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.