UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Acquires New Position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 671.7% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. grew its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 601.8% during the 4th quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. 57.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of ABR stock opened at $13.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.86 and a 200 day moving average of $13.44. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.77 and a 52 week high of $17.74. The company has a quick ratio of 36.63, a current ratio of 36.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.21%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 106.83%.

ABR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $13.25 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arbor Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.58.

Read Our Latest Report on Arbor Realty Trust

About Arbor Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.