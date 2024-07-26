UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Acquires New Position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

Get WD-40 alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in WD-40 during the first quarter worth $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in WD-40 in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in WD-40 during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson cut their price objective on WD-40 from $313.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

WD-40 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WDFC opened at $259.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 51.00 and a beta of -0.07. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $194.09 and a fifty-two week high of $278.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $229.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.93.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The business had revenue of $155.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. WD-40’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WD-40 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. WD-40’s payout ratio is presently 69.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at WD-40

In other news, CFO Sara Kathleen Hyzer purchased 213 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $232.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,592.79. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,053.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Profile

(Free Report)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.