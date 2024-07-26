UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Acquires New Shares in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,687,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,141,000 after purchasing an additional 66,334 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the 4th quarter worth $31,310,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 634,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,438,000 after buying an additional 22,665 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in ABM Industries during the first quarter worth $17,645,000. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 289,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,938,000 after purchasing an additional 44,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ABM Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.80.

In other news, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 12,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $567,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,063,115. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $1,222,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 378,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,503,319.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 12,615 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $567,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,847 shares in the company, valued at $2,063,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,657 shares of company stock valued at $3,960,504 in the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABM opened at $54.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.28. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 52-week low of $37.61 and a 52-week high of $56.02.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 23.56%.

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

