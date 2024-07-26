UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Acquires New Shares in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WLY. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in John Wiley & Sons by 5,897.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of John Wiley & Sons stock opened at $46.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.56. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $49.20.

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.40. John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 18.82% and a negative net margin of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $468.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.3525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This is a boost from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -38.74%.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

