UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Acquires Shares of 7,521 SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYW. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SkyWest by 5,120.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the 4th quarter worth $1,070,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 163,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SkyWest Stock Performance

SkyWest stock opened at $84.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.89 and a 200-day moving average of $69.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72. SkyWest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.91 and a 1 year high of $87.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 1.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $804.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.07 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 3.83%. SkyWest's revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SkyWest, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on SkyWest from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on SkyWest from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SkyWest currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

Insider Transactions at SkyWest

In related news, CAO Eric Woodward sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total value of $402,800.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,426 shares in the company, valued at $3,901,198.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other SkyWest news, insider Wade J. Steel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total value of $1,156,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,000,114.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Eric Woodward sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total transaction of $402,800.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,901,198.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,290 shares of company stock worth $7,282,611 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SkyWest Profile

(Free Report)

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

