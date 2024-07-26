UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 87.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 32,070,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,032,453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612,764 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 669.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,348,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $160,507,000 after buying an additional 3,783,250 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 454.9% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 3,586,421 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $114,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940,103 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,384,816 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $717,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,969 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 57,318,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,836,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,629 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:SU opened at $38.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.55. The firm has a market cap of $49.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.12. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.45 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.64 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 15.69%. Analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SU has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.75.

Read Our Latest Report on Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.