UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Buys Shares of 19,341 Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 7.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,018,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,003,000 after buying an additional 730,819 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,287,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,081,000 after acquiring an additional 332,593 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,792,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,553,000 after acquiring an additional 43,980 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,547,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,020,000 after acquiring an additional 156,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 928,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,414,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PDCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Patterson Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Patterson Companies

In other Patterson Companies news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $67,383.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,460,268.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 5,875 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $139,296.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,626,098.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Les B. Korsh sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $67,383.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,460,268.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,149 shares of company stock valued at $415,851 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Stock Performance

Patterson Companies stock opened at $25.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.40. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.29 and a 1-year high of $34.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.06.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.00%.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

