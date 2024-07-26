UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Buys Shares of 25,954 Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,954 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRIP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,084,674 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $200,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,706 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 103.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,536 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 13,492 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 140,048 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after buying an additional 23,894 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Tripadvisor by 2,053.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 130,532 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TRIP shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.19.

TRIP stock opened at $17.61 on Friday. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.15 and a fifty-two week high of $28.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.95 and a 200-day moving average of $22.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.41, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The travel company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $395.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

