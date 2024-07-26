UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Buys Shares of 5,012 World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,012 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd owned 0.08% of World Acceptance as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get World Acceptance alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in World Acceptance by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in World Acceptance by 7.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in World Acceptance by 47.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,918 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 6,116 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in World Acceptance by 199.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in World Acceptance during the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance Price Performance

Shares of World Acceptance stock opened at $146.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 15.98, a quick ratio of 15.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.85. World Acceptance Co. has a 52 week low of $94.57 and a 52 week high of $160.07. The stock has a market cap of $854.51 million, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

World Acceptance ( NASDAQ:WRLD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $6.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $1.74. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $159.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that World Acceptance Co. will post 13.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of World Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

View Our Latest Research Report on World Acceptance

World Acceptance Profile

(Free Report)

World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.