UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Invests $719,000 in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 109.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 627.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 1,188.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ACLS shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $130.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Friday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.33.

In other news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total transaction of $137,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,792,565.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $120.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.20. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.77 and a 52 week high of $201.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 4.00.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.31. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $252.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.55 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

