UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Invests $720,000 in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HASI. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3,739.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HASI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. B. Riley raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.09.

Shares of HASI opened at $33.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 15.60, a quick ratio of 15.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.22 and a 1-year high of $33.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 80.58%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

