UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Makes New $515,000 Investment in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,428 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Plexus during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in Plexus during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Plexus during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Plexus by 86,050.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

PLXS stock opened at $129.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.80 and a beta of 0.90. Plexus Corp. has a 1-year low of $87.21 and a 1-year high of $132.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.91 and its 200-day moving average is $100.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Plexus ( NASDAQ:PLXS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $960.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.32 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 2.82%. Plexus’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLXS has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark boosted their price target on Plexus from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Plexus from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Plexus from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Plexus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.25.

In other Plexus news, insider Victor (Pang Hau) Tan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $190,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,118,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Victor (Pang Hau) Tan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,012.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,386 shares of company stock worth $3,749,884 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

