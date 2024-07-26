UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Makes New $664,000 Investment in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

Get FormFactor alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 153,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,009,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in FormFactor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in FormFactor by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at FormFactor

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 491,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,515,418.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 491,781 shares in the company, valued at $21,515,418.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 13,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $746,130.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,656.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,536 shares of company stock worth $2,075,394 in the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FormFactor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FORM opened at $51.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.95. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.50 and a 52 week high of $63.63. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). FormFactor had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $168.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.45 million. Equities research analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on FormFactor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of FormFactor in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of FormFactor from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on FormFactor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.44.

View Our Latest Research Report on FORM

FormFactor Profile

(Free Report)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.