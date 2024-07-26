UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Makes New $670,000 Investment in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in California Water Service Group by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 69,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in California Water Service Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 32,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in California Water Service Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 50,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CWT shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of California Water Service Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.25.

California Water Service Group Stock Up 1.0 %

CWT stock opened at $52.85 on Friday. California Water Service Group has a 52 week low of $43.50 and a 52 week high of $54.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.48.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $1.00. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $270.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 106.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at California Water Service Group

In other California Water Service Group news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $29,559.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,916.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other California Water Service Group news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 1,654 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total value of $82,815.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,241.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $29,559.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,916.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,984 shares of company stock valued at $252,785 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

California Water Service Group Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

See Also

