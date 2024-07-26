UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Makes New Investment in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 20,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 58,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 32,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 6,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 10,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on EVERTEC from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Shares of EVTC opened at $34.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.12. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.76 and a 12 month high of $42.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.13.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $205.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.75 million. Equities research analysts predict that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

