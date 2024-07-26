UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Makes New Investment in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Get NMI alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NMI by 17.6% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 403,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,034,000 after buying an additional 60,200 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NMI during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,987,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 497,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,764,000 after purchasing an additional 34,620 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NMI during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,006,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in NMI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NMI from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com lowered NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on NMI from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on NMI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered NMI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NMI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.44.

NMI Stock Up 2.4 %

NMIH stock opened at $38.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.09. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.62 and a 1-year high of $39.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.88.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $156.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.76 million. NMI had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 56.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

About NMI

(Free Report)

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.