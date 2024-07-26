UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Purchases 1,100 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 100.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VEEV. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth about $35,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 1,153.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on VEEV shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $211.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total value of $2,764,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,713.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $186.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.80. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.72 and a 1 year high of $236.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.56.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $650.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.73 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.34%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Stories

