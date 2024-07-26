UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Purchases New Position in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in St. Joe by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 26,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in St. Joe by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,765,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,213,000 after purchasing an additional 59,563 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in St. Joe by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in St. Joe by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in St. Joe in the 1st quarter valued at about $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 57,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $3,320,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,167,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,705,774.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other St. Joe news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 65,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total value of $3,815,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,288,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,329,823. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 57,000 shares of St. Joe stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $3,320,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,167,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,116,705,774.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 162,100 shares of company stock valued at $9,470,865. Company insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JOE opened at $63.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.44 and a beta of 1.27. The St. Joe Company has a 12-month low of $45.93 and a 12-month high of $65.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.95.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $111.60 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This is an increase from St. Joe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio is 34.29%.

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.

