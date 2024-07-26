UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Sells 1,900 Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lowered its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 18,443 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $370,000. Custom Index Systems LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,103,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 235,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 12,133 shares in the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SHO shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Compass Point upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunstone Hotel Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $10.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.60. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $11.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 8.17 and a current ratio of 8.17.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $217.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.00 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 10.75%. Equities analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. This is an increase from Sunstone Hotel Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

