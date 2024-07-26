UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Takes $683,000 Position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,082,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth $35,002,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 535.5% in the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 7,218 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the first quarter worth about $918,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Sports Price Performance

Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports stock opened at $198.12 on Friday. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 1-year low of $164.79 and a 1-year high of $215.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 202.16 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.12.

Madison Square Garden Sports Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($1.21). Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $430.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.