UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Takes $689,000 Position in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

Get Enpro alerts:

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enpro during the first quarter worth about $734,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Enpro by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,335,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,065,000 after buying an additional 22,611 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enpro by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 65,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,053,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC purchased a new stake in Enpro in the fourth quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Enpro by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 306,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,990,000 after acquiring an additional 24,091 shares in the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enpro Stock Performance

Shares of NPO opened at $167.18 on Friday. Enpro Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.08 and a 1-year high of $172.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $150.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Enpro Dividend Announcement

Enpro ( NYSE:NPO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $257.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.00 million. Enpro had a positive return on equity of 9.17% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enpro Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Enpro’s payout ratio is -857.08%.

Enpro Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enpro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enpro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.