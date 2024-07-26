United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $30.96 and last traded at $30.35, with a volume of 20086 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.93.

The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. United Community Banks had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. United Community Banks’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

United Community Banks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UCBI shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Community Banks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Institutional Trading of United Community Banks

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCBI. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in United Community Banks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in United Community Banks by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in United Community Banks by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 17,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in United Community Banks by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 52,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Community Banks by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Community Banks Stock Up 3.8 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.08 and its 200 day moving average is $26.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.91.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

