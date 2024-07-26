United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Given New $134.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $156.00 to $134.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 5.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on UPS. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.95.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

United Parcel Service stock opened at $127.08 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.91. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $124.80 and a 1 year high of $189.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.25.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In related news, Director William R. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,627.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.5% during the second quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 81.5% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 51,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,115,000 after purchasing an additional 23,349 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,490,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $888,254,000 after purchasing an additional 20,426 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.2% during the second quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 21,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

