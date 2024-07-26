United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) PT Lowered to $144.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on UPS. HSBC upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.95.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

United Parcel Service stock opened at $127.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $108.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.04. United Parcel Service has a 12 month low of $124.80 and a 12 month high of $189.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.05 and its 200-day moving average is $145.91.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In related news, Director William R. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,627.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

