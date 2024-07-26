United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Shares Down 1.9% After Earnings Miss

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.9% during trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $124.80 and last traded at $125.29. Approximately 3,202,127 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 4,126,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.68.

The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 34.90% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Stephens cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $168.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other news, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,627.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Parcel Service

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.05 and a 200-day moving average of $145.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.98.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

