United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Sets New 12-Month High After Earnings Beat

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $767.54 and last traded at $767.28, with a volume of 585384 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $715.82.

The construction company reported $10.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.48 by $0.22. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 36.44%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 17.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $796.00 to $785.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $637.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total transaction of $5,862,199.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,341,742. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total transaction of $5,862,199.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,341,742. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total transaction of $377,079.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,431,557.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of URI. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in United Rentals by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,399,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,669,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,997 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $977,443,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 58,829.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,043,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $598,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,281 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at approximately $332,349,000. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 77.7% in the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 457,056 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $295,626,000 after acquiring an additional 199,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Up 5.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $663.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $660.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.71.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Articles

