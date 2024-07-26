United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $300.00 to $400.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. United Therapeutics traded as high as $343.97 and last traded at $343.97, with a volume of 71128 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $331.59.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on UTHR. Morgan Stanley lowered United Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $310.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UTHR

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of United Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.00, for a total value of $1,202,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $43,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total transaction of $84,742.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.00, for a total value of $1,202,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 100,884 shares of company stock worth $29,622,803 over the last quarter. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 63.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.55.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.54. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 42.05%. The business had revenue of $677.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.86 earnings per share. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.