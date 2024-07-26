Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Strong Earnings

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $196.55 and last traded at $195.09, with a volume of 35088 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $185.97.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Universal Health Services declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the health services provider to purchase up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $181.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Baird R W raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Universal Health Services

Institutional Trading of Universal Health Services

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 1,284.6% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the first quarter worth $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the first quarter worth $37,000. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Health Services Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $184.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28.

About Universal Health Services

(Get Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.