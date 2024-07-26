Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 32.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,186 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,140 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 26,563.2% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 5,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the first quarter worth about $240,000. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

URBN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.18.

Urban Outfitters Trading Up 0.7 %

URBN stock opened at $45.20 on Friday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $48.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.51.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Urban Outfitters

In other news, Director Harry S. Cherken, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 565,296 shares in the company, valued at $27,303,796.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Urban Outfitters news, Director Harry S. Cherken, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 565,296 shares in the company, valued at $27,303,796.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Azeez Hayne sold 13,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $583,541.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

