Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 47.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,890 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 3,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,140 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 26,563.2% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on URBN. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.18.

URBN stock opened at $45.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.79. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $48.90. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.51.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Urban Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, Director Harry S. Cherken, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 565,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,303,796.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Urban Outfitters news, Director Harry S. Cherken, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 565,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,303,796.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Azeez Hayne sold 13,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $583,541.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

