US Bancorp DE Boosts Holdings in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Free Report) by 239.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,752 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.08% of Kimball Electronics worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,761,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 272.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 404,571 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,903,000 after buying an additional 295,951 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC now owns 463,536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,492,000 after buying an additional 121,076 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 185,377 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,013,000 after buying an additional 42,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 249,024 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,711,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimball Electronics Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KE opened at $23.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.62 and a 12-month high of $31.43. The company has a market capitalization of $595.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.30.

Kimball Electronics Profile

Kimball Electronics ( NASDAQ:KE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $425.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.20 million. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.70%. Sell-side analysts expect that Kimball Electronics, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. It provides electronics manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support, to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end market verticals.

