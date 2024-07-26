US Bancorp DE Boosts Stock Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $36.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.15. The company has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $25.62 and a twelve month high of $39.41.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

