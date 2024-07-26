US Bancorp DE Decreases Holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 33.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 11,199 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WEN. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wendy’s by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in Wendy’s by 378.0% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Wendy’s in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 145.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Wendy’s from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Wendy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.03.

Shares of Wendy’s stock opened at $16.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.76. The Wendy’s Company has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $22.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.21, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 62.68% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $534.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Wendy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is currently 101.01%.

In other news, CMO Juan Carlos Loredo sold 44,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $873,717.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 27,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,927. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

