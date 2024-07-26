US Bancorp DE Decreases Position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,638 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 581.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,351 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares during the period. WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 146.7% during the 4th quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 5,466 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 230.9% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,410 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group Public in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. 7.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VOD has been the topic of several recent research reports. New Street Research raised shares of Vodafone Group Public to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.45.

Vodafone Group Public Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of VOD opened at $9.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $10.19.

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.469 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 9.6%.

Vodafone Group Public Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

