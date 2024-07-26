US Bancorp DE Decreases Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,740 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Twilio were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at about $478,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,689,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Twilio by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,385,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,131,000 after purchasing an additional 217,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Twilio stock opened at $57.41 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.86 and a 1 year high of $78.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.55. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.32, a PEG ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.35.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative net margin of 17.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Twilio in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Twilio from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.38.

In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total transaction of $58,975.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,096,535.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total transaction of $49,105.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 164,374 shares in the company, valued at $10,140,232.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 956 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total value of $58,975.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 228,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,096,535.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,967 shares of company stock valued at $3,796,221. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

