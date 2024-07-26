US Bancorp DE Grows Position in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Free Report) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 112.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the first quarter worth $85,000. Scharf Investments LLC increased its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 18.8% in the first quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 5,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Marcus & Millichap in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MMI opened at $39.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.36. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.81 and a twelve month high of $44.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -39.44 and a beta of 1.12.

Marcus & Millichap ( NYSE:MMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a negative net margin of 6.16% and a negative return on equity of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $129.10 million during the quarter.

In related news, COO John David Parker sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $64,757.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,933.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Marcus & Millichap news, insider Gregory A. Laberge sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $32,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,714. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John David Parker sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $64,757.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,933.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,835 shares of company stock worth $626,487. Company insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing, as well as capital markets.

