US Bancorp DE Grows Position in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Free Report) by 814.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,434 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in TIM were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in TIM in the 1st quarter valued at $196,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of TIM in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in TIM by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 130,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 33,537 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in TIM by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 23,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC lifted its holdings in TIM by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 47,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of TIM from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

TIM Stock Performance

TIMB opened at $14.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Tim S.A. has a 12-month low of $13.84 and a 12-month high of $19.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.86.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter. TIM had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 10.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tim S.A. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

TIM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.1154 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. This is a positive change from TIM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. TIM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

TIM Company Profile

(Free Report)

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers fixed ultra-broadband, fixed ultraband broadband, and digital content services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies.

