US Bancorp DE Has $440,000 Stock Position in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,095 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AKR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, VP Richard Hartmann sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $427,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John J. Gottfried sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $211,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,364. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Richard Hartmann sold 25,000 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total transaction of $427,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AKR. Bank of America upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Acadia Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

Acadia Realty Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of AKR stock opened at $19.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.91 and a 200-day moving average of $17.25. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $13.24 and a 52-week high of $20.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.46.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $91.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.75 million. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.39% and a net margin of 2.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 900.00%.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

