US Bancorp DE Invests $424,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,135,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 19,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $233,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPMO opened at $83.76 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.32 and a fifty-two week high of $91.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.36.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

