US Bancorp DE Raises Holdings in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 448.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,135 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in John Wiley & Sons were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 3.1% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in John Wiley & Sons by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WLY opened at $46.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.89 and its 200 day moving average is $37.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.52. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.83 and a 52-week high of $49.20.

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.40. John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 18.82% and a negative net margin of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $468.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a $0.3525 dividend. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.74%.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

