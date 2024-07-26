US Bancorp DE Raises Stake in First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.28% of First Trust International IPO ETF worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF in the first quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $320,000.

Shares of FPXI opened at $45.90 on Friday. First Trust International IPO ETF has a 52-week low of $36.02 and a 52-week high of $48.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.2987 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IPOX International index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 50 largest developed markets ex-US IPOs over the first 1,000 trading days for each stock. FPXI was launched on Nov 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

