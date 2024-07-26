US Bancorp DE Sells 1,183 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,308 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JNPR. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Juniper Networks by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Juniper Networks in the first quarter valued at $43,000. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Argus raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.36.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 28,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total value of $1,047,278.57. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,588.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $193,647.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,398,593.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 28,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total transaction of $1,047,278.57. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,588.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,889 shares of company stock worth $5,243,973. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $37.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.74. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.87 and a 52-week high of $38.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.38, a P/E/G ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.32.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.